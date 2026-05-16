Robert Lewandowski News: Set to leave Barcelona

Lewandowski will bring his four-year stint at Barcelona to an end this summer, with Sunday's home fixture against Real Betis serving as his final appearance at the Spotify Camp Nou, the club announced.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and leaves as the 14th highest scorer in the club's history, having netted 119 goals in 191 appearances across all competitions. Lewandowski won seven trophies during his time as a Blaugrana, including three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopas de Espana, establishing himself as an indispensable attacking reference from his very first day at the club. His most prolific individual campaign came in 2024/25 with 42 goals across 52 appearances, while his debut season brought the Pichichi award with 23 La Liga goals and a first league title. Beyond the statistics, the 36-year-old leaves behind a legacy of leadership, professionalism and winning mentality that has made him an example to the younger players in the squad throughout what he has described as the most incredible chapter of his career.