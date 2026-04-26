Robert Lewandowski News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Lewandowski assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Getafe.

Lewandowski assisted Marcus Rashford in a quick counter-attack for the second goal in the 74th minute. Lewandowski completed only 10 passes but contributed defensively with four clearances and an interception. His playing time is being carefully managed, resulting in two goal contributions over his last five appearances.