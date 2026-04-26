Robert Lewandowski headshot

Robert Lewandowski News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lewandowski assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Getafe.

Lewandowski assisted Marcus Rashford in a quick counter-attack for the second goal in the 74th minute. Lewandowski completed only 10 passes but contributed defensively with four clearances and an interception. His playing time is being carefully managed, resulting in two goal contributions over his last five appearances.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Lewandowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Lewandowski See More
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
SOC
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
153 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
173 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 1
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
208 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
208 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 18
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
221 days ago