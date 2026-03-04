Robert Morales News: Converts penalty in loss

Morales scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Toluca.

Morales found the back of the net against his former club via spot kick in the 29th minute during an otherwise intense all-around performance. He made the score sheet for the third time over a run of eight consecutive league starts, moving within one goal of the team's scoring leader Juninho. The Paraguayan will look to remain productive as part of a two-man front line that has proven to be one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.