Robert Morales News: Denied by post in draw

Morales generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Morales nearly produced a moment of brilliance in the closing stages of Thursday's matchup, only to see his lone shot of the night crash off the crossbar. The forward extended his negative streak to five consecutive appearances without a goal or assist. Despite that drought, he remains locked into a regular role in the club's preferred two-striker setup alongside Juninho Vieira, and the duo still shares the team lead in scoring with eight goals apiece this season.