Robert Morales News: Provides assist in win
Robert Morales assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Juárez.
Morales notched his first assist of the season as he received the ball inside the box and turned to find the open Paulinho, who then scored the second goal of the match for Toluca. Robert Morales has now registered three goal contributions in the last three games.
