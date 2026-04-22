Robert Morales News: Records brace

Morales scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Juárez.

For the first time since the second matchday of this season's Liga MX, Morales has logged multiple goals in a single appearance. He has been a dynamic goalscorer since February, with his 31 shots (16 on goal) producing six goals across 11 games for Pumas.