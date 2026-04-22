Robert Morales headshot

Robert Morales News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Morales scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Juárez.

For the first time since the second matchday of this season's Liga MX, Morales has logged multiple goals in a single appearance. He has been a dynamic goalscorer since February, with his 31 shots (16 on goal) producing six goals across 11 games for Pumas.

Robert Morales
Pumas UNAM
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