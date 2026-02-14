Robert Morales headshot

Robert Morales News: Scores, assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Morales scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Morales lifted a ball for Guillermo Martinez to head into the net before converting a penalty kick in the 44th and 64th minutes, respectively, against Puebla. With the team using two center-forwards in recent matches, Morales has found consistency alongside either Martinez or Juninho, producing three goals and one assist across eight appearances considering all competitions in 2026.

Robert Morales
Pumas UNAM
