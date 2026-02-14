Robert Morales News: Scores, assists Friday
Morales scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 win over Puebla.
Morales lifted a ball for Guillermo Martinez to head into the net before converting a penalty kick in the 44th and 64th minutes, respectively, against Puebla. With the team using two center-forwards in recent matches, Morales has found consistency alongside either Martinez or Juninho, producing three goals and one assist across eight appearances considering all competitions in 2026.
