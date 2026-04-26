Robert Morales News: Scores, assists in win

Morales scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Pachuca.

Morales had a huge performance against the Hidalguenses, setting up Uriel Antuna's fifth-minute opener and converting a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time. The Paraguayan got directly involved in multiple goals for the second consecutive match while increasing his Clausura numbers to eight goals and two assists, which rank first and fourth on the squad, respectively. He has been the team's only center-forward to avoid rotation over the last few games, and his strong performance could allow him to retain an edge over both Juninho and Guillermo Martinez in upcoming rounds.