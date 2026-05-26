Robert Morales News: Scores in loss

Morales scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Cruz Azul.

Morales put his side ahead in the 31st minute with a spectacular one-timed finish from just outside the box that gave the goalkeeper no chance. However, the forward couldn't do much else throughout the rest of the contest and eventually saw the opposition mounting a comeback to win the title. The forward found another gear in his game after switching teams during the winter and his nine goals and two assists over 23 Clausura appearances bring a lot of optimism about his production next term after a full preseason with Pumas.