Robert Morales News: Scores in start

Morales scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over América.

Morales continues to validate why he has been a regular fixture in Pumas UNAM's starting XI since the change of the calendar year. Since Jan. 15, he has not only logged 11 consecutive starts but also recorded four goals and one assist, five G/A. Morales is only one goal or assist away from tying the six G/A he logged with Toluca earlier this season.