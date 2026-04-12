Robert Morales News: Scores in win over Mazatlan

Morales scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Mazatlan.

Morales took both of his two shots early in the game and scored via right-footed finish in the fifth minute Sunday. He has seen meaningful playing time as the most consistent member of a two-man front line alongside Juninho Vieira or occasionally Guillermo Martinez. Assuming that will be the case in the final rounds of the competition, the Paraguayan should have decent chances of adding to his five goals and one assist in 14 Clausura appearances.