Robert Morales News: Struggles in defeat

Morales recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Morales lacked opportunities to threaten the opposing goal with his team opting for a highly defensive strategy in Thursday's clash. After playing several games in a two-man front line, he was now deployed as a lone center-forward given that Guillermo Martinez remained away with the Mexican national team and Juninho Vieira was rested this time. However, the setup could revert for upcoming matches, giving the striker greater attacking support as he looks to snap a three-game scoreless run.