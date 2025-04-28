Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Navarro headshot

Robert Navarro Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Navarro (hamstring) was spotted back in team training on Monday, the club posted.

Navarro has been progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is nearing a return to the match squad, as he was spotted in team training on Monday. He had been a regular starter in the frontline prior to his injury and is expected to build fitness gradually off the bench before finding his role back.

Robert Navarro
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now