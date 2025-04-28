Robert Navarro Injury: Back in team training
Navarro (hamstring) was spotted back in team training on Monday, the club posted.
Navarro has been progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is nearing a return to the match squad, as he was spotted in team training on Monday. He had been a regular starter in the frontline prior to his injury and is expected to build fitness gradually off the bench before finding his role back.
