Robert Navarro Injury: Out six to eight weeks

Navarro has recreced a brutal update, as the midfielder is set to miss the next month and half to two months due to hamstring injury he suffered last match. He has seen 15 starts in 23 appearances this season, so this is a tough loss, as he will miss most of the remainder of the season. Dani Rodriguez, Valery and Chiquinho should see more time with Navarro out.