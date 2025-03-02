Robert Navarro Injury: Set to be evaluated
Navarro was subbed off due to injury in the 72nd minute with a suspected hamstring injury, reports Carlos Roman of Ultima Hora.
Navarro had a little injury scare Sunday as he was forced off with a hamstring injury. He has been able to get starts of late with four starts in the last six appearances, totaling nine crosses (three accurate), six interceptions and six chances created in that span.
