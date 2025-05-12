Robert Navarro Injury: Training with ball Monday
Navarro (hamstring) was spotted training with the ball on Monday, the club posted.
Navarro has shown good progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since early March as he was spotted training with the ball on Monday. He remains questionable for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid but could be included in the squad list if deemed fit enough.
