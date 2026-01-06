Navarro has struggled to secure consistent starts for Athletic Bilbao, once again coming off the bench in this match, but he made an impact with a quality assist to Gorka Guruzeta for a close-range finish. In just 565 league minutes, he has produced three goals and one assist, showing strong efficiency with the time he has been given. He last started two matches ago, when he also found the net, and will hope to return to the starting lineup in a more favorable matchup against Mallorca, who currently sit 16th in the table.