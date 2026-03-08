Robert Navarro News: Off bench for one shot

Navarro generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Navarro would enter the field early Saturday after an injury to Unai Gomez and would fail to see much action, only earning one shot in 80 minutes of play. The attacker could see more time moving forward after the injury to Unai Gomez, likely the first replacement if he misses further time.