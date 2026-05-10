Robert Navarro headshot

Robert Navarro News: Poor service in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Navarro generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia.

None of Navarro's crosses were accurate and he didn't put a single shot on frame. This is a tough start for the attacker, and he might go back to the bench against Espanyol but if he does start, it's a good matchup. Espanyol have conceded 53 goals in 35 domestic games this season.

Robert Navarro
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Navarro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Navarro See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago