Robert Navarro News: Poor service in start

Navarro generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia.

None of Navarro's crosses were accurate and he didn't put a single shot on frame. This is a tough start for the attacker, and he might go back to the bench against Espanyol but if he does start, it's a good matchup. Espanyol have conceded 53 goals in 35 domestic games this season.