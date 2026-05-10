Robert Navarro News: Poor service in start
Navarro generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia.
None of Navarro's crosses were accurate and he didn't put a single shot on frame. This is a tough start for the attacker, and he might go back to the bench against Espanyol but if he does start, it's a good matchup. Espanyol have conceded 53 goals in 35 domestic games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Navarro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Navarro See More