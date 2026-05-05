Robert Navarro News: Scores in win over Alaves

Navarro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.

Navarro entered the game at the break but needed roughly a minute in the second half to find the back of the net, as he grabbed a loose ball in the final third and raced into the box before slotting a shot that went past Antonio Sivera. Navarro has six goals on the season, but considering he's started in just seven of his 28 appearances, his fantasy upside is limited across all formats.