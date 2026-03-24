Robert Nesta Glatzel Injury: Misses training due to illness

Glatzel was not involved in Tuesday's practice because he suffered an illness.

Glatzel has played a limited role in recent weeks but could be sidelined if he remains sick when activity resumes after the international break. The striker scored just one goal earlier in the season over 14 Bundesliga appearances (three starts). As soon as he recovers enough health, he'll likely be a backup option behind Damion Downs and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.