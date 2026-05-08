Robert Nesta Glatzel Injury: Out with calf injury

Glatzel is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg due to a calf injury, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Bobby has been struggling with a calf strain in the past few days, so we're not taking any further risks. He won't be available either."

Glatzel is going to hit the sidelines for at least a week and possibly the end of the season, as he suffered a calf strain with only two matches to play. This is unfortunate for the forward, as he started in his past three appearances, leaving Damion Downs or Rayan Philippe to start at forward. He will now look to return for the season finale, recording three goals and two assists in 19 appearances (seven starts) this season.