Robert Nesta Glatzel Injury: Targeting return for season finale

Glatzel (calf) is hoping to be back in the squad for Saturday's season finale at Leverkusen after missing the previous fixture against Freiburg with a strain, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Glatzel has been working on his return and the club is cautiously optimistic about having him available for the final game of the campaign, which could also prove to be his last appearance in a Hamburg shirt given the uncertainty surrounding his future despite having a contract until 2027. The striker has yet to decide whether he will fulfil his deal or seek a new challenge after five years at the club, with a quick decision not expected after the season ends. Glatzel has scored three goals and provided two assists across 19 appearances including seven starts, and will be hoping to bow out on his own terms if he can recover in time for the Leverkusen fixture.