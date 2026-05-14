Robert Nesta Glatzel Injury: Uncertain for season finale

Glatzel (calf) might not be able to play in Saturday's season finale against Leverkusen, according to assistant manager Loic Fave. "Bobby's availability for the Leverkusen match could be tight."

Glatzel had been targeting a return to action for the regular-season finale, but based on the fact that he's still hurt, he might not be able to suit up against Leverkusen. Glatzel has scored three goals and provided two assists across 19 appearances, including seven starts. Whether he gets involved in training Friday will be pivotal to determining his availability for the weekend.