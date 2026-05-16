Robert Nesta Glatzel Injury: Will miss season finale

Glatzel (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Glatzel has been unable to recover in time for the season finale against Leverkusen, with the tight availability flagged by assistant manager Loic Fave ultimately proving well-founded as the calf issue prevented him from being cleared despite targeting a return for the final game of the regular season. Whether he gets involved in Friday's training had been identified as the pivotal factor in determining his availability, and the outcome has not gone in his favor at the end of what has been a frustrating campaign on the injury front. He has scored three goals and provided two assists across 19 appearances this season, and the hope will be that a full pre-season allows him to build on those contributions heading into the next campaign.