Robert Nesta Glatzel News: Assists before substitution

Glatzel had an assist while taking three shots (zero on goal) and creating two chances during Saturday's match against Augsburg.

Glatzel set up Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer in the 60th minute while leading Hamburg in shots and chances created as of his substitution in the 67th minute. The assist was the first since February 14th for Glatzel in his first appearance since February 20th following an extended absence due to disciplinary reasons.