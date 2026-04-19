Robert Nesta Glatzel News: Scores one
Glatzel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Werder Bremen.
Glatzel recorded the lone goal for Hamburger on Saturday, earning the start on Saturday. Since his return to the team, he's started two of the last three games, scoring and assisting once while collecting six shots and three chances created.
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