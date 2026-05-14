Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez Injury: Concussion cleared for FA Cup Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sanchez (concussion) trained this week and could be an option for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "He has trained well this week and we're hopeful going into Saturday."

Sanchez's clearance is a timely boost for Chelsea heading into the showpiece fixture after missing the last match following the concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest. The Spanish goalkeeper is expected to reclaim his starting role between the posts, with Filip Jorgensen reverting to a backup option. Getting their first-choice goalkeeper back for one of the biggest matches of the season is a significant development for coach Calum McFarlane.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
30 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago