Robert Sanchez Injury: Concussion cleared for FA Cup Final

Sanchez (concussion) trained this week and could be an option for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "He has trained well this week and we're hopeful going into Saturday."

Sanchez's clearance is a timely boost for Chelsea heading into the showpiece fixture after missing the last match following the concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest. The Spanish goalkeeper is expected to reclaim his starting role between the posts, with Filip Jorgensen reverting to a backup option. Getting their first-choice goalkeeper back for one of the biggest matches of the season is a significant development for coach Calum McFarlane.