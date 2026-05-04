Robert Sanchez Injury: Leaves with head injury
Sanchez was forced off the field in Monday's match against Nottingham Forest due to an apparent concussion.
Sanchez would be involved in a collision and eventually had to leave the field, suffering from what looks to be a concussion. With him being their starting keeper, this will be something to monitor, as a concussion could leave him out for Saturday's match against Liverpool as he passes protocol. With the club dropping out of European play, this could be a rough loss as they need every win they can get at this point, with Filip Jorgensen likely to start in net if Sanchez remains out.
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