Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Allows one against United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sanchez had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester United.

Sanchez struggled against United on Saturday despite only a few attempts faced, allowing one on only two shots. This is now a sixth straight game without a clean sheet in league play for the keeper, a rough spell of play. He remains with nine clean sheets in 31 appearances this season, facing Brighton next on Tuesday.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago