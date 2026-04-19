Robert Sanchez News: Allows one against United
Sanchez had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester United.
Sanchez struggled against United on Saturday despite only a few attempts faced, allowing one on only two shots. This is now a sixth straight game without a clean sheet in league play for the keeper, a rough spell of play. He remains with nine clean sheets in 31 appearances this season, facing Brighton next on Tuesday.
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