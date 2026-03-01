Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sanchez had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Sanchez struggled at times, conceding two goals from corner kicks, but denied Arsenal on several occasions to finish with three saves. It is now six games in a row without a clean sheet for the goalkeeper, who has allowed nine goals while making 17 saves during that stretch. Next up is Wednesday's midweek game against Aston Villa.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
