Robert Sanchez News: Allows two in loss
Sanchez had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.
Sanchez struggled at times, conceding two goals from corner kicks, but denied Arsenal on several occasions to finish with three saves. It is now six games in a row without a clean sheet for the goalkeeper, who has allowed nine goals while making 17 saves during that stretch. Next up is Wednesday's midweek game against Aston Villa.
