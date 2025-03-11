Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Back in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Sanchez made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Leicester City.

Sanchez made his return to the net after spending the last four league matches on the bench. He is not having the best season with 27 goals allowed in 22 appearances, making costly mistakes that have cost Chelsea a few results. The keeper will face a big test with a trip to Arsenal on Saturday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now