Robert Sanchez News: Back in net

Sanchez made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Leicester City.

Sanchez made his return to the net after spending the last four league matches on the bench. He is not having the best season with 27 goals allowed in 22 appearances, making costly mistakes that have cost Chelsea a few results. The keeper will face a big test with a trip to Arsenal on Saturday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.