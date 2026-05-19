Robert Sanchez News: Concedes once Tuesday
Sanchez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Sanchez conceded one goal Tuesday, a close-range Richarlison strike in the 74th minute. He and the Chelsea defense had a bit of a shaky start to the match, the Spurs attack struggled to break through so Sanchez did not have a whole lot to do. Next up is the season finale Sunday at Sunderland, a side which has scored 40 goals through 37 matches this season.
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