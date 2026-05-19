Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Concedes once Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Sanchez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez conceded one goal Tuesday, a close-range Richarlison strike in the 74th minute. He and the Chelsea defense had a bit of a shaky start to the match, the Spurs attack struggled to break through so Sanchez did not have a whole lot to do. Next up is the season finale Sunday at Sunderland, a side which has scored 40 goals through 37 matches this season.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago