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Robert Sanchez News: Concedes one in final loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Sanchez recorded four saves and one goal allowed in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Sanchez had some decent work to do Saturday as he tried to keep City out of the back of the net, recording four saves in the process. However, he still would allow a late goal, although on a shot not many keepers in the world would save. He should remain the starter heading into the final two games of the campaign, recording nine clean sheets, 44 goals allowed and 91 saves in 33 appearances in league play this campaign.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
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