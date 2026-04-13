Robert Sanchez News: Concedes three against City

Sanchez had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Sanchez was coming off a clean sheet in FA Cup play but couldn't do the same against a much tougher team Sunday, as he would allow three goals on five saves. This is now a ninth straight league outing without a clean sheet, with nine in 30 appearances this season. He will now face Manchester United next as his club chases down a UCL spot.