Robert Sanchez News: Concedes three goals

Sanchez recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanchez made two saves and conceded three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to PSG, frequently left exposed by his defense. The goalkeeper, who did not feature in the first leg, continues to compete with Filip Jorgensen, though the latter's injury could allow him to secure a run of starts and build momentum. He concludes his Champions League campaign with 18 saves, 12 goals conceded and two clean sheets in eight appearances, and will aim to respond against Everton on Saturday.