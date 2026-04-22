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Robert Sanchez News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sanchez had four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Sanchez gave up three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Brighton, making four saves over the full 90 minutes as he was beaten early by Ferdi Kadioglu's third-minute strike following a failed corner clearance, then again by Jack Hinshelwood on a counter in the 56th minute, and finally by Danny Welbeck's stoppage-time tap-in. He ended with four saves, mostly dealing with Brighton's deliveries from wide areas rather than facing true point-blank chances, and spent long stretches as a bystander with Chelsea generating just six total shots across the match. Chelsea are now scoreless in five straight Premier League games for the first time since 1912, and Sanchez will look to bounce back with a stronger showing against Nottingham Forest on May 4.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
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