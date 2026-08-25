Robert Sanchez News: Concedes twice in opener

Sanchez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 3-2 victory against Fulham.

Sanchez started in between the sticks in Chelsea's Premier League opener, and although it wasn't pretty, helped lead his side to the win. He conceded a goal to Josh King in the 23rd minute on a shot he should have saved, then a poor clearance attempt by him led to Fulham's second goal, a Gonzalo Garcia header in the 54th minute. Still, he made four saves and thanks to the new and improved attack, started off the season with a derby win. Next up is the home opener versus Brighton who scored four goals in their opening win over Aston Villa.