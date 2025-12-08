Sanchez turned aside each of the five Bournemouth shots on target he faced Saturday as Chelsea earned a share of the points in a 0-0 draw. Across his last five Premier League starting appearances, the experienced keeper has produced 12 saves and six clearances while conceding four goals and recording three clean sheets. Sanchez's seven clean sheet in Premier League play are tied for the second most in England's top-flight, trailing only David Raya. Sanchez will look to continue his strong run of form when Chelsea return to league play Saturday versus Everton.