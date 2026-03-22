Robert Sanchez News: Five saves in loss

Sanchez recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Everton.

Sanchez had a good individual performance despite the three goals allowed, making five saves with an aerial won against Everton. This was the first time the keeper has conceded three goals in a PL game since Dec 3, letting in 24 goals in the last 15 appearances, making 55 saves with 13 high claims and keeping three clean sheets in that span. He will face off with Manchester City for the next league appearance of April 12, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.