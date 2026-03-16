Robert Sanchez News: Four saves for defeat
Sanchez recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.
Sanchez stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's loss. The goalkeeper made some big saves but just couldn't do enough to keep the clean sheet. With no goal support from the team in front of him he was left saddled with a disappointing loss despite a decent showing. He's going to be tested heavily during a clash with PSG on Tuesday.
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