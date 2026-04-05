Robert Sanchez News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Sanchez kept a clean sheet to go with zero saves in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Sanchez did not have to come up with a single save as Port Vale failed to put any shot on target over the full 90 minutes, with Chelsea's defensive shape and nonstop pressure completely shutting down the League One side and preventing any real danger. The Spaniard finally came away with a clean sheet after going without one in his previous six appearances. His last Premier League clean sheet came against Brentford on Jan. 17, and he may have to wait a bit before picking up the next one with Chelsea set to face Manchester City next Sunday.