Sanchez preserved the lead with an important first-half denial of Jack Grealish, blocking the effort after the winger's jinking run into the area. He could have been beaten late by Iliman Ndiaye's low shot, which struck the inside of the post as Everton pushed for a way back. Aside from those moments, he handled crosses cleanly and managed the tempo with calm distribution, securing an eighth clean sheet in 16 appearances in the Premier League this season. Sanchez will look to record another one against Newcastle on Saturday.