Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Sanchez made two saves and allowed zero goals in Thursday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez kept a clean sheet Wednesday, his sixth through 24 starts this season. His defense was excellent versus Spurs, allowing just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. He faces another difficult matchup Sunday at Brentford, a side which has scored 51 goals through 30 matches this season.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
