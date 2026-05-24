Robert Sanchez News: Logs five saves against Sunderland

Sanchez registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Sunderland.

Sanchez conceded first on a superb finish from Trai Hume and later via a Malo Gusto own goal in Sunday's match. The keeper still denied several attempts, bringing his season average to 2.8 saves per league appearance. While he retained the starting job over Filip Jorgensen for most of the campaign and recorded nine clean sheets over 35 Premier League matches, the club's defensive record was marked by inconsistency throughout the year.