Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Logs three-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Sanchez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.

For the first and last time this April, Sanchez logged more than two saves by stopping shots from Idrissa Gueye, Beto and Dwight McNeil. Overall, April was a strong month for the goalkeeper, who kept Chelsea in Champions League contention with three clean sheets across five appearances.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
