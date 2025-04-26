Robert Sanchez News: Logs three-save clean sheet
Sanchez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.
For the first and last time this April, Sanchez logged more than two saves by stopping shots from Idrissa Gueye, Beto and Dwight McNeil. Overall, April was a strong month for the goalkeeper, who kept Chelsea in Champions League contention with three clean sheets across five appearances.
