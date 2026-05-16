Robert Sanchez News: Makes starting XI

Sanchez (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Sanchez reclaimed his place between the posts after missing the last match following the concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest, with coach Calum McFarlane's hopeful words ahead of the showpiece fixture proving well-founded as the Spanish goalkeeper is cleared in time for one of the biggest matches of the season. His return sees Filip Jorgensen revert to a backup option, with the coaching staff getting their first-choice shot-stopper back at the most important moment of the campaign. His ability to recover from a concussion in time for an FA Cup final is a significant relief for Chelsea heading into Saturday's showpiece occasion at Wembley.