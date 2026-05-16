Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Sanchez (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Sanchez reclaimed his place between the posts after missing the last match following the concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest, with coach Calum McFarlane's hopeful words ahead of the showpiece fixture proving well-founded as the Spanish goalkeeper is cleared in time for one of the biggest matches of the season. His return sees Filip Jorgensen revert to a backup option, with the coaching staff getting their first-choice shot-stopper back at the most important moment of the campaign. His ability to recover from a concussion in time for an FA Cup final is a significant relief for Chelsea heading into Saturday's showpiece occasion at Wembley.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago