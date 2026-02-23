Robert Sanchez News: Three saves in home draw
Sanchez made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Sanchez made three saves as he was beaten in the final minutes to finish the game in a draw. He has made three saves in five of the last seven matches in all competitions, but has only kept one Premier League celan sheet since mid-December.
