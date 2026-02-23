Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Three saves in home draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Sanchez made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Sanchez made three saves as he was beaten in the final minutes to finish the game in a draw. He has made three saves in five of the last seven matches in all competitions, but has only kept one Premier League celan sheet since mid-December.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Sanchez See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago