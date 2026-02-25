Robert Skov Injury: Back on grass

Skov (calf) was spotted training on grass Tuesday and is still far away from making his return to team training, according to BILD.

Skov went down with a significant calf injury in mid-September and finally took a step forward Tuesday by resuming individual work on the grass, though he remains a long way from rejoining full team training. The left midfielder still has plenty of ground to cover in his rehab process, but getting back out on the pitch marks a meaningful milestone in his recovery. Until he's back at full speed, Derrick Kohn and Stanley Nsoki are in line for increased minutes on the left flank, at least until Josip Juranovic (undisclosed) returns from his issue as well.