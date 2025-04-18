Robert Skov Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Skov (undisclosed) has not returned to the training ground and may miss the remainder of the season, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "It's dragging on. He's not on the training ground, and we only have four weeks left, so what do we think? It's getting tighter and tighter, so we're not going to plan for him. If he's fully in the training process, then we'll see if he gets back to playing time. At the moment, I would say no. He's doing everything he can. But until he's on the training ground, we don't need to talk about the other option."

